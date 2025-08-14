Andhra Pradesh poised to transform into a green energy corridor

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is poised to transform into a green energy corridor, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directing officials to devise short, medium and long-term plans to align with global energy dynamics.

During a review meeting held at the CM’s camp office on Wednesday, discussions centered around power supply, infrastructure investments, tariff reduction, and sustainable energy strategies. The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and officials from APTransco and APGenco.

Naidu emphasised that renewable energy is rapidly integrating into daily life, and will dominate the future. He instructed officials to study ways to reduce renewable energy production costs to benefit consumers. With an anticipated 8.9% rise in power consumption over the next two to three years, the State is planning to scale up green energy production.

Naidu also stressed exploring non-tariff revenue sources to avoid burdening consumers with higher charges. He suggested leasing AP Transco’s fiber optic network, which could generate up to Rs 7,000 crore additional revenue.

The State currently faces 9% distribution losses, which Naidu deemed unacceptable. He directed officials to manage feeders efficiently, and categorise them to minimize losses. Local utilisation of regionally generated power has been proposed to reduce transmission losses, alongside modernising transmission lines.

Naidu referenced past success with energy audit to curb power theft, and distribution losses, urging its reinstatement for effective management of production, supply and distribution.

He also called for a detailed study on power consumption and a significant reduction in open market power purchases, with a target to lower per-unit purchase cost to Rs 4.80.

Officials projected a demand increase to 12,700 MW between September 2025 and March 2026. To meet this, Naidu emphasised boosting production, and exploring power-swapping mechanisms to reduce reliance on purchases.