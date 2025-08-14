IMD issues very heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh today

VIJAYAWADA: A high alert has been issued in Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rains expected in various parts of the state under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, has issued a orange alert for coastal districts, warning of very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning, and a yellow alert for Rayalaseema districts, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The IMD reported that the low-pressure area over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, persists as of 8:30 am IST today, with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level, tilting southwards.

The system is expected to intensify into a well-marked low within 24 hours and move across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and South Odisha within 48 hours.

In rain-related incidents, two people died in Vijayawada on Tuesday night after falling into a manhole in the One Town area. The deceased were identified as TV Madhusudhan Rao and Md Murtuzza Ali, both TDP activists.

In another incident, two fishermen from Seethanagaram and Tadepalli, identified as Kameswara Rao and Upendra, are feared drowned when their boat capsized in the river at Uddandarayunipalem of Thullur mandal in Guntur district. NDRF has launched search and rescue operations.