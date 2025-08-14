IMD issues very heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh today

VIJAYAWADA: A high alert has been issued in Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rains expected in various parts of the state under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, has issued a orange alert for coastal districts, warning of very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning, and a yellow alert for Rayalaseema districts, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.
The IMD reported that the low-pressure area over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, persists as of 8:30 am IST today, with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level, tilting southwards.
The system is expected to intensify into a well-marked low within 24 hours and move across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and South Odisha within 48 hours.
In rain-related incidents, two people died in Vijayawada on Tuesday night after falling into a manhole in the One Town area. The deceased were identified as TV Madhusudhan Rao and Md Murtuzza Ali, both TDP activists.
In another incident, two fishermen from Seethanagaram and Tadepalli, identified as Kameswara Rao and Upendra, are feared drowned when their boat capsized in the river at Uddandarayunipalem of Thullur mandal in Guntur district. NDRF has launched search and rescue operations.
Minister for Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha held a review meeting with senior officials to ensure robust measures are in place.
The IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) tonight, with heavy to very heavy rain in NCAP, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds of 50-60 kmph are expected in NCAP and SCAP, while Rayalaseema may see winds of 40-50 kmph.
Control rooms set up with toll free numbers 112 & 1070
The minister directed officials to remain prepared for any situation, urging fishermen to avoid sea ventures until Sunday. Control rooms have been set up at APSDMA with toll-free numbers 112, 1070, and 18004250101 for emergencies. District collectors were instructed to establish local control rooms and ensure field-level officials are accessible to rain-affected communities.
At Prakasam Barrage, water inflow and outflow were at 3.97 lakh cusecs at 7 pm on Wednesday, with flood levels expected to rise to 4-4.5 lakh cusecs by Thursday morning.
Authorities have issued a first warning and sounded an alert downstream of Prakasam Barrage. NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby for relief operations. Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has instructed officials to remain vigilant and ensure preparedness to mitigate potential impacts on farmers.