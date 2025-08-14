Rs 750 crore cancer hospital project works launched in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Hindupur MLA and Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI) Chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna on Wednesday launched construction of a state-of-the-art cancer care campus at Thullur in the Amaravati capital region. Spread across 21 acres, the facility will serve as a Centre of Excellence for cancer treatment, research, and patient-centric care.

The foundation for the hospital, a trusted name for over 25 years, was laid in 2019 after the then TDP government allotted land. Construction was delayed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ and alleged negligence by the previous YSRCP government. Balakrishna said the project has now been revived under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, with the State government clearing all hurdles and allotting an additional six acres. Ministers P Narayana, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, MP Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni), MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, and BIACH&RI board members and Nara Brahmani were present at the ceremony.

Balakrishna said the Rs 750 crore first phase will feature a 500-bed facility with precision diagnostics and advanced surgical technology, expected to be operational by 2028. The second phase will add 500 beds, research wings, and specialised departments.

Calling the hospital a non-profit, Balakrishna thanked donors, partners, and well-wishers. “Our mission is to bring hope and healing to every patient, every day,” he said.