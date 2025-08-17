Congress, CPI lack moral right to criticise RSS: Andhra BJP vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: In a strongly worded statement, State BJP vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy asserted that neither the CPI nor the Congress has the moral authority to criticise the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused the Communist parties of a history marked by anti-national stances, including supporting foreign rulers during World War II, backing China in the 1962 war, and endorsing the Emergency under Indira Gandhi.

In contrast, he lauded the RSS, established in 1925, for its selfless service during national crises and its role in nurturing leaders. He highlighted the organisation’s enduring legacy of nation-building, and leadership development.

Vishnuvardhan also criticized the CPI, noting that despite being founded in the same year as the RSS, it has lost relevance, and fragmented into numerous factions, struggling to maintain its existence. He argued that the Congress and Communist parties lack the moral ground to criticise the RSS, given its steadfast commitment to national service.

Commenting on Modi’s acknowledgment of the RSS during the Independence Day address, he called it a commendable gesture. He described the RSS as a nationalist organisation.