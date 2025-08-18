Andhra Pradesh to get world-class athletics stadium in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh is poised to make its mark on the global sports map with the construction of a world-standard international athletics stadium at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati.
For the first time in the state, a 400-meter, 8-lane synthetic athletics track will be laid, built strictly in line with World Athletics (formerly IAAF) standards and FIFA guidelines. The project, estimated at Rs 9.39 crores, is being funded by the Ministry of Sports and Cultural Affairs, Government of India.
The prestigious project is expected to be completed within one year, paving the way for Andhra Pradesh to have its first international-standard track and field facility by 2026.
The stadium will provide world-class infrastructure not only for the 8-lane track but also for field events such as long jump, triple jump, pole vault, high jump, javelin throw, shot put, discus, hammer throw, and steeplechase.
We will complete the project within a year, says IISER Registrar
A full-sized football ground will also be integrated, making it a multi-sport complex suitable for both athletics and team events. The project includes a comprehensive civil and structural package with reinforced concrete works, drainage, electrical fittings, turfing, and landscaping. The construction will follow a single-point responsibility system, covering everything from earthwork and track surfacing to finishing, fencing, and landscaping, thereby guaranteeing timely completion and quality assurance.
Special attention is being given to facilities for athletes, including warm-up tracks, throwing arenas, and landing areas with international safety features. The finishing lines and event markings will meet global certification requirements, enabling the stadium to host international events in future.
Speaking to TNIE, IISER Tirupati Registrar Inderpreet Singh Kohli said, “This is a historic step for Andhra Pradesh. The new stadium at IISER Tirupati will not only provide world-class infrastructure for athletes but also create opportunities to host national and international sporting events. We are committed to completing the project within a year and ensuring that it becomes a landmark facility for sports excellence in the region.”
The Registrar added that once completed, the facility will significantly boost sports culture in Andhra Pradesh, offer training opportunities for young talent, and allow the region to host state, national, and international athletics championships. This landmark initiative marks a major stride in developing a global-standard sports ecosystem in AP, inspiring future champions and strengthening India’s athletic presence on the world stage.
The upcoming stadium has been designed based on the World Athletics Manual, ensuring precision in dimensions, safety, and athlete comfort.