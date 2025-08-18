Andhra Pradesh to get world-class athletics stadium in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh is poised to make its mark on the global sports map with the construction of a world-standard international athletics stadium at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati.

For the first time in the state, a 400-meter, 8-lane synthetic athletics track will be laid, built strictly in line with World Athletics (formerly IAAF) standards and FIFA guidelines. The project, estimated at Rs 9.39 crores, is being funded by the Ministry of Sports and Cultural Affairs, Government of India.

The prestigious project is expected to be completed within one year, paving the way for Andhra Pradesh to have its first international-standard track and field facility by 2026.

The stadium will provide world-class infrastructure not only for the 8-lane track but also for field events such as long jump, triple jump, pole vault, high jump, javelin throw, shot put, discus, hammer throw, and steeplechase.

We will complete the project within a year, says IISER Registrar

A full-sized football ground will also be integrated, making it a multi-sport complex suitable for both athletics and team events. The project includes a comprehensive civil and structural package with reinforced concrete works, drainage, electrical fittings, turfing, and landscaping. The construction will follow a single-point responsibility system, covering everything from earthwork and track surfacing to finishing, fencing, and landscaping, thereby guaranteeing timely completion and quality assurance.