Minister Lokesh meets key Union Ministers, seeks aid for vital projects

VIJAYAWADA: During his visit to New Delhi on Monday, Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, held discussions with several Union Ministers, seeking support for crucial development projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh began his engagements with a courtesy call to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, extending birthday greetings and expressing gratitude for the Union government’s financial backing to the state.

He also sought the Centre’s assistance for new projects undertaken by the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh.

In a meeting with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, Lokesh emphasised the need to boost the state’s maritime infrastructure, port-led development, and water transport projects.

He reiterated Andhra Pradesh’s request for fast-tracking the Duggirajapatnam Major Port project, which was promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The port, covering 2,000 acres with an investment of Rs 3,500 crore, aims to become a hub for shipbuilding and repairs and is projected to attract investments worth Rs 26,000 crore, generating 35,000 jobs in Nellore district.