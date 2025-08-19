Minister Lokesh meets key Union Ministers, seeks aid for vital projects

VIJAYAWADA: During his visit to New Delhi on Monday, Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, held discussions with several Union Ministers, seeking support for crucial development projects in Andhra Pradesh.
Lokesh began his engagements with a courtesy call to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, extending birthday greetings and expressing gratitude for the Union government’s financial backing to the state.
He also sought the Centre’s assistance for new projects undertaken by the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh.
In a meeting with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, Lokesh emphasised the need to boost the state’s maritime infrastructure, port-led development, and water transport projects.
He reiterated Andhra Pradesh’s request for fast-tracking the Duggirajapatnam Major Port project, which was promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.
The port, covering 2,000 acres with an investment of Rs 3,500 crore, aims to become a hub for shipbuilding and repairs and is projected to attract investments worth Rs 26,000 crore, generating 35,000 jobs in Nellore district.
Further discussions with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, centered on fast-tracking highway expansions and urban mobility projects, including the Kuppam-Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridor. Lokesh also sought approval for a direct link to the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (NE-7) and emphasized the revival of the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), which spans 1,051 sq km.
With BJP national president and Union Minister for Health, Fertilizers, and Chemicals, JP Nadda, Lokesh discussed the urgent urea shortage in the state amidst the ongoing Kharif season. Nadda assured that 29,000 metric tonnes of urea would be allocated to Andhra Pradesh by August 21. Lokesh also proposed the establishment of a Plastic Park to foster local industry and job creation.
During his meeting with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, Lokesh advocated for the BPCL refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Ramayapatnam, a long-standing promise under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The Rs 95,000 crore project, covering 6,000 acres, is expected to generate over 5,000 direct jobs.
Lokesh also met with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to discuss the engagement of Andhra Pradesh’s vibrant diaspora of over 3.5 million people across 130 countries.
The Minister pitched for Centre’s support in organising global skills conclaves, expanding overseas training infrastructure, and setting up an AI Centre of Excellence and a Data City in Visakhapatnam.
Overall, Lokesh’s meetings focused on securing Central assistance for vital infrastructure projects aimed at accelerating economic growth and employment generation in the State.