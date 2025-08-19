Tempo, RTC bus collide en route to Tirupati; three from Karnataka killed

ANANTAPUR : As many as three people from Karnataka died in a road accident in Tanakallu mandal of Kadiri constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday morning.

The group was travelling from Ballari to Tirupati in two tempo travellers when one vehicle collided with an RTC bus while overtaking a lorry.

According to Kadiri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J Shiva Narayana Swamy, Anasuyamma (50) of Ballari died on the spot after the collision at Mallepally Mitta, while Jahnavi (6) and tempo driver Manikantha (32) succumbed while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Anantapur.

Others injured in the crash: Nagarjuna, Nagendra, Kumaraswamy, GB Kumaraswamy, Ritwika, Bhargavi and Govindu are receiving treatment. Nagendra remains in critical condition.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.