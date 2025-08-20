Andhra minister Narayana flays YSRCP’s ‘Amaravati submerged’ campaign

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana has condemned leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for spreading false propaganda that the state capital of Amaravati has been submerged by recent floods. He warned the opposition to stop its baseless allegations, stating that the public would not tolerate such misinformation.
During an inspection of flood-affected areas with Amaravati Development Corporation CMD Lakshmi Parthasarathi, Minister Narayana clarified that water stagnation in the Kondaveeti Vagu area was due to soil left uncleared during the construction of a bridge on the Vijayawada West Bypass (E-11 road) by National Highways authorities. He explained that this obstruction affected the flow of floodwater, causing it to stagnate in nearby fields and impacting only two villages, while rainwater in other areas drained within hours.
The minister immediately instructed officials to use excavators to clear the obstructing soil and make minor adjustments to the national highway to ensure smooth water flow.
Speaking to the media, Narayana criticised the YSRCP for exaggerating the situation, questioning, “Does water pooling in low-lying areas during construction mean iconic buildings are submerged?” He accused the opposition of deliberately tarnishing Amaravati’s image and cautioned that continued propaganda could lead to a loss of public support, even in their 11 remaining constituencies.
Narayana assured that work on Amaravati is progressing rapidly, with quarters for officials and employees expected to be completed by March 2026.
The Minister He invited those spreading false claims to visit the capital to witness the actual situation.