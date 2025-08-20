Andhra minister Narayana flays YSRCP’s ‘Amaravati submerged’ campaign

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana has condemned leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for spreading false propaganda that the state capital of Amaravati has been submerged by recent floods. He warned the opposition to stop its baseless allegations, stating that the public would not tolerate such misinformation.

During an inspection of flood-affected areas with Amaravati Development Corporation CMD Lakshmi Parthasarathi, Minister Narayana clarified that water stagnation in the Kondaveeti Vagu area was due to soil left uncleared during the construction of a bridge on the Vijayawada West Bypass (E-11 road) by National Highways authorities. He explained that this obstruction affected the flow of floodwater, causing it to stagnate in nearby fields and impacting only two villages, while rainwater in other areas drained within hours.