YSRCP leader booked over remarks on Amaravati

GUNTUR: Police have registered a case against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Ponnur constituency in-charge Ambati Muralikrishna on Tuesday for his remarks blaming Amaravati for the submergence of farmlands in Guntur district.

Muralikrishna, YSRCP incharge of Ponnur constituency, alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a bid to protect Amaravati capital region from inundation during heavy rains, had ordered diversion of floodwater into agricultural lands across Guntur district. “Despite the presence of three state ministers and one Union minister from the region, farmers of Guntur have been left to suffer without any support or intervention,” he said.

He claimed that floodwater diverted from the capital area submerged Namburu village overnight and caused massive crop losses across thousands of acres. “Across eight constituencies of Guntur district, vast tracts of farmland remain underwater, destroying farmers’ livelihoods,” he alleged.

Following his comments, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Appapuram canal lodged a complaint at Chebrolu police station. Acting on the complaint, police booked Muralikrishna and Sakshi TV, which broadcast his remarks. The AEE said Muralikrishna’s statements created panic among farmers.