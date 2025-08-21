Centre backs Andhra Pradesh model of education, allocates Rs 432 crore

VIJAYAWADA: Under the leadership of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the government is making rapid strides toward establishing the ‘AP Model of Education’, aiming to become a benchmark for educational excellence across the country.

In a major boost to this vision, the Union government has approved an additional Rs 432.19 crore under the Samagra Shiksha, an increase that reflects the Centre’s recognition of Lokesh’s proactive efforts and the State government’s commitment to reform.

The School Education Department, in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, is rolling out innovative measures to enhance learning outcomes and transform government schools into model institutions. Since the formation of the NDA government, Andhra Pradesh has consistently received increased central funding, underscoring its growing influence in national education policy.

To strengthen secondary and senior secondary education, Rs 167.46 crore has been sanctioned for the establishment of ICT labs, smart classrooms, and science laboratories.

Additionally, Rs 43.23 crore, representing 96% of the proposed Rs 45 crore, has been allocated to upgrade District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) into Centres of Excellence, a significant rise from the previous 50% funding level. Plans are underway to extend similar upgrades to other DIETs across the State.

Under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA), Rs 11 crore has been earmarked for the construction of four hostels for tribal students. This initiative, running from 2024–25 to 2028–29, aims to improve infrastructure, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities in tribal-majority villages.

Further support for tribal education comes through the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PMJANMAN), which has approved Rs 210.5 crore for the construction of 79 hostels in two phases, an impressive jump from just four hostels sanctioned last year.

Meanwhile, the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme has added 80 more schools from Andhra Pradesh to its roster this year, bringing the State’s total to 935, one of the highest in the country.

This includes 662 schools selected in the first phase and 193 in the second, with funding for the latest pending. Minister Lokesh’s strategic initiatives have played a key role in securing these allocations.