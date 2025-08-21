Three-day Suryalanka beach fest from September 26

GUNTUR: The picturesque Suryalanka Beach in the Bapatla district is set to host a spectacular three-day beach festival from September 26 to 28, aligning with World Tourism Day celebrations.

Bapatla Collector J Venkata Murali, who chaired a review meeting on Wednesday, announced that the event will showcase a vibrant blend of culture, sports, and entertainment, reflecting the unique identity of the region.

The festival will feature a rich lineup of traditional and contemporary cultural performances, beach sports, music and dance shows, and a food festival highlighting local cuisine. Officials anticipate a strong turnout from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states, positioning the event as a major boost to the district’s tourism appeal.

Adding to the occasion’s significance, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Suryalanka Beach on September 27. During his visit, he will lay the foundation stone for development projects worth `97 crore, aimed at transforming the beach into a world-class tourist destination.

Collector Murali expressed confidence that upon completion of the development works, Suryalanka will earn a prominent spot on both national and international tourism maps. He emphasised that the festival is designed for all age groups, offering a mix of recreation and cultural enrichment.