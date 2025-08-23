YSRCP’s ‘saffron scarf’ exposed with its support to NDA nominee: YS Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy launched a blistering attack on the YSRCP, alleging that it shed its facade to reveal deep ties with the BJP. In a strongly worded statement on Friday, she claimed that the YSRCP’s ‘saffron scarf’ was now exposed, confirming its role as the BJP’s ‘B-team’, and portraying former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘adopted son’.
Sharmila asserted that the opposition in Andhra Pradesh is essentially Modi’s party in disguise, operating solely to serve the BJP interests.
She redefined the BJP as ‘Babu-Jagan-Pawan’, labelling TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP’s Jagan, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as Modi’s ‘puppets’ and ‘slaves’ who prioritise loyalty to the BJP.
While the TDP and the Jana Sena maintain an overt alliance, she accused the YSRCP of harbouring a covert, illicit partnership with the BJP—engaging in ‘wrestling’ with the State coalition locally but fostering ‘friendship’ with the ‘communal’ BJP in Delhi.
The APCC chief slammed the YSRCP’s support for the BJP candidate in the Vice-Presidential election, calling it shameless and driven by fear of corruption cases.
Sharmila criticised the YSRCP’s silence on national issues, including alleged vote theft undermining the Constitution, Modi’s ‘mockery’ of democracy, and RSS-instigated violence in Manipur. Yet, she said, they vociferously attack Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while rushing to Modi’s defense in crises, she said.
In a pointed jab, Sharmila questioned the YSRCP’s backing of an ‘RSS ideologue’ over a non-political Telugu legal luminary nominated by INDIA Bloc, deeming it a betrayal of Telugu people.
The APCC chief demanded the YSRCP to explain this to the people, warning that such duplicity exposes their hypocrisy.