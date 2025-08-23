YSRCP’s ‘saffron scarf’ exposed with its support to NDA nominee: YS Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy launched a blistering attack on the YSRCP, alleging that it shed its facade to reveal deep ties with the BJP. In a strongly worded statement on Friday, she claimed that the YSRCP’s ‘saffron scarf’ was now exposed, confirming its role as the BJP’s ‘B-team’, and portraying former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘adopted son’.

Sharmila asserted that the opposition in Andhra Pradesh is essentially Modi’s party in disguise, operating solely to serve the BJP interests.

She redefined the BJP as ‘Babu-Jagan-Pawan’, labelling TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP’s Jagan, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as Modi’s ‘puppets’ and ‘slaves’ who prioritise loyalty to the BJP.