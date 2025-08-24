CS pushes solarisation of agri pump sets in State

VIJAYAWADA: In a push to accelerate renewable energy adoption in agriculture, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand has directed power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to fast-track the solarisation of 2.93 lakh agriculture pump sets and 1,156 feeders, aiming for a capacity of 1,162.8 MW under the PM-KUSUM Scheme.

At a virtual review meeting on feeder-level solarisation held on Saturday, Vijayanand stressed the project’s potential to boost renewable energy usage across the state. He noted that 5,842 acres of land had already been identified, while DISCOMs were told to coordinate with district collectors to hand over the remaining 1,700 acres to NREDCAP.