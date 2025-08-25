From Tirupati to Srikakulam, stray dog crisis deepens across Andhra Pradesh

As the Supreme Court has walked back on its order directing the Delhi government to make streets free of stray dogs, toning it down to allow their release back into the same areas after sterilisation and immunisation, Andhra Pradesh offers a glimpse into how serious the stray dog menace is.

The escalating stray dog menace across Andhra Pradesh has plunged residents into fear, with rising dog bite cases and sporadic rabies deaths fueling public outcry.

From Tirupati to Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa, and Anantapur, the crisis has prompted varied responses from municipal bodies, though funding shortages and enforcement gaps persist.

In Tirupati, the Municipal Corporation has sterilised 12,630 of 13,736 stray dogs, with 1,106 pending by September 2025, following Supreme Court guidelines.

Veterinary Doctor Nagendar Reddy stressed that Animal Birth Control (ABC) and anti-rabies vaccination are the only long-term solutions, though re- locating sterilised dogs to original areas has failed to curb panic among women and children, as noted by resident P Sathish.

Funding woes, with ABC costs at Rs 1,500 (below the central `1,650 rate), deter NGOs, exacerbating the issue. Nellore residents face nightly terror, with aggressive dog packs roaming colonies like Sivagiri and Gandhi Nagar.

A 200-day mass sterilization campaign, announced by MAUD Minister Ponguru Narayana in April 2025, targets 1,000 dogs daily statewide, yet over 1,000 monthly bites strain government hospitals, with 500 more in private facilities.

In Kurnool, 13,518 bites were recorded from January to July 2025, including a fatal mauling ofafour-year-old in July, while Kadapa reported 14,376 cases in two-and-a-half years, with two rabies deaths.

Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts logged 2,866 and 3,107 bites, respectively, predominantly from street dogs, with robust ARV/ARS stocks ensuring no shortages.

Kurnool hospitals admit 5-10 victims daily, while Kadapa’s Badvel incident injured 27 in a day. Improper waste disposal, as highlighted by Dr P Raju Teegal in Sri Sathya Sai, attracts strays, prompting awareness drives and sterilization efforts.

Kadapa abandoned nomadic dog-catchers, while Kurnool faces activist resistance. Advocate Satri Chandrasekhar urged against culling, stressing ecological balance. Veterinary experts warned unchecked breeding could add 5–6 lakh dogs annually without ABC. Residents across districts demand urgent action as stray attacks threaten to worsen with the coming breeding season.

In the erstwhile East Godavari district, which includes Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, and Rampachodavaram, 86,000 Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) vials were utilised from April 2024 to March 2025, reflecting 5,000+ cases annually at Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) alone, alongside 6-8 rabies deaths yearly.