Surge in stray dog attacks a major concern

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR/ONGOLE: A surge in stray dog attacks has sparked a public health crisis across Andhra Pradesh, particularly in NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts, with thousands of dog-bite cases reported annually. Despite sterilisation efforts and vaccine availability, inadequate population control measures and rising fears among residents have prompted calls for urgent action, spurred by recent Supreme Court directives.

In the NTR district, including Vijayawada, 39,556 dog-bite cases were recorded over three years, while the Krishna district reported 19,077.

Daily, 100-150 people, especially children and women, face attacks, with stray packs roaming colonies, markets, schools, and villages, often chasing two-wheelers at night. Rural areas suffer most, with dog populations exceeding 100 per village, preying on livestock and pets.

Residents like K Naveen from Pedana Mandal, bitten twice in three months, and Abdul Raheem from Vijayawada’s Ajith Singh Nagar demand robust interventions, citing ineffective Animal Birth Control (ABC) programs.

Krishna’s DMHO, Dr Sarmista, confirmed 8,763 anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) doses across health centres, while Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s Dr Somashekar Reddy noted 13,000 dogs sterilised since September 2023. However, with 40,000 strays in Vijayawada, disruptions threaten further surges.

In Guntur, Palnadu, and Bapatla, the crisis persists. Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), with 31,389 strays, sterilised only 5,300 and vaccinated 5,646 last year. Guntur reported 18,040 bites, Bapatla 8,742 in 2024 and 3,382 by June 2025, and Palnadu 4,186 since August 2024. K Bharghavi from Guntur’s AT Agraharam cited a fatal attack on a four-year-old, expressing fear for children’s safety. Prakasam’s 55,000-60,000 strays, concentrated in urban areas, exacerbate the issue alongside monkey intrusions. From January to August 16, 2025, 5,084 bites were recorded, with seniors over 60 (2,141 cases) most at risk.