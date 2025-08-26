Purnapadu bridge likely to become reality soon as Naidu-led government sanctions Rs 15.8 crore

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The long-cherished dream of nearly 60 tribal hamlets in Parvathipuram agency is likely to be realised with the government granting administrative sanction for the completion of the Purnapadu–Labhesu bridge across the River Nagavali.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department issued G.O. RT No. 678, sanctioning Rs 15.8 crore as per the revised estimation. District officials are preparing to call tenders for the pending works and accord technical sanction.

The high-level bridge, a long-pending demand for five decades, is vital for around 60 tribal hamlets under 31 Grama Panchayats.

Villagers currently struggle to reach Komarada mandal headquarters, especially during monsoons, when they are cut off from the outside world. In 1996, at least 32 tribals drowned in a country boat mishap while crossing the river.

The bridge project was first sanctioned in 2006 at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore but remained incomplete due to delays. In 2016, the TDP government revised the cost to Rs 7 crore and resumed works, completing 70% before halting again. Later, the YSRCP government sanctioned Rs 14 crore in 2021, but the contractor abandoned Rs 5.25 crore worth of pending works.