Government proved its commitment to youth, says APSRTC Chairman Konakalla

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the coalition government conducted Mega DSC to fill 16,347 teacher posts in a transparent manner as promised to the youth during the elections, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao said that the intention of the government is to place Andhra Pradesh State on top in the education sector. He said that the government implemented several reforms in the education sector for the past 14 months under the leadership of Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters near Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Konakalla said that Lokesh believed in balancing the ratio of student - teacher to extend better education and took up the recruitment of teachers on priority basis.

He said that more than 1.96 teachers were recruited through 13 DSC notifications during the tenure of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. More percent of the teachers working at present were appointed during the regimes of Naidu, he said.