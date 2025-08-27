Andhra Pradesh

ICAR-NIRCA signs MoU with MillC to develop innovative food products in Andhra

MillC India, known for its wheat-free and millet-based bakery innovations, will focus on product development, refinement, and commercialisation while ensuring safety and quality standards.
National institute for research on commercial agriculture nirca director Dr m seshu madhav addressing in Rajamahendravaram.
National institute for research on commercial agriculture nirca director Dr m seshu madhav addressing in Rajamahendravaram. Photo | Express
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: To enhance farmers’ income and ensure better returns for their produce, value addition in agriculture is essential. In this direction, the ICAR–National Institute for Research on Commercial Agriculture (ICAR-NIRCA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based MillC India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday.

The MoU was exchanged between M Sheshu Madhav, Director, ICAR-NIRCA, and Syambabu Vajjavarapu, Founder, MillC India Pvt. Ltd. Under the agreement, ICAR-NIRCA will provide scientific expertise, laboratory facilities, product validation, and compound analysis, while also assisting with FSSAI registration and promotional support.

MillC India, known for its wheat-free and millet-based bakery innovations, will focus on product development, refinement, and commercialisation while ensuring safety and quality standards. Speaking on the occasion, Sheshu Madhav said both organisations will jointly standardise millet-based health foods, co-brand validated products, and introduce them into the market within two months.

The collaboration also aims to develop innovative food products using turmeric, chillies, ashwagandha, and sugar-free millet-based items as healthier alternatives to processed foods such as pizzas, burgers, donuts, waffles, and cakes, which are currently dominated by refined wheat and refined sugar.

