14 new spokespersons appointed for BJP in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president PVN Madhav on Thursday announced the appointment of 14 new State spokespersons for the party, strengthening the media communication team across districts. The announcement was made from the party’s State office in Vijayawada.

The list includes leaders from diverse regions of the State, ensuring representation from all major districts. The newly appointed spokespersons are Vakati Narayana Reddy (Nellore), Pudi Tirupati Rao (Srikakulam), Sadineni Yamini Sharma (NTR-Vijayawada), Peddireddy Ravikiran (Kakinada), Mullapudi Renuka (West Godavari), Dr Vinusha Reddy (Kurnool), Dr K Suhasini Anand (Visakhapatnam), Nalla Pavan Kumar (Dr Ambedkar Konaseema), Jalli Madhusudhan (Tirupati), KBNB Narasinga Rao Brahmam (Kurnool), Darsanam Srinivas (Guntur), Vangala Shashi Bhushan Reddy (Kadapa), Chiruvolu Buchiraju (Krishna-Machilipatnam), and Shaik Baji (NTR-Vijayawada).

Earlier, the party had already named Kilaru Dilip as State media in-charge and Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) as chief spokesperson. With the latest appointments, the BJP media team in AP is expected to intensify its outreach and strengthen the party’s voice on public issues.

State president PVN Madhav said the appointments come into immediate effect and will play a key role in projecting the party’s policies and standpoints to the people. The spokespersons will also engage with the media regularly to counter opposition criticism

Nomadic tribes are heirs of culture, says State BJP chief

Madhav described nomadic tribes as heirs of good customs and a bridge to culture, highlighting their deep connection with nature. Inspecting the Shuptri Sabha premises on Thursday which will be held in Vijayawada on August 30, he said the BJP is committed to their development.