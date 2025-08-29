Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to offer Ganga Harathi tomorrow

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will tour Kuppam constituency on August 29 and 30 to participate in a series of official programmes and public interactions.

The highlight of his visit will be the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) Krishna river water supply canal, described as a game changer for Kuppam agriculture.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the occasion with farmers in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari.

Local representatives and farmers on both sides of the canal are expected to join the water offering ceremony.

On Thursday, officials reviewed the tour preparations at the KADA office, focusing on the Ganga Harathi ceremony scheduled at Param Samudram pond on August 30, where Naidu will participate.