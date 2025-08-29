Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to offer Ganga Harathi tomorrow

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will tour Kuppam constituency on August 29 and 30 to participate in a series of official programmes and public interactions.
The highlight of his visit will be the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) Krishna river water supply canal, described as a game changer for Kuppam agriculture.
The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the occasion with farmers in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari.
Local representatives and farmers on both sides of the canal are expected to join the water offering ceremony.
On Thursday, officials reviewed the tour preparations at the KADA office, focusing on the Ganga Harathi ceremony scheduled at Param Samudram pond on August 30, where Naidu will participate.
MLC Srikanth said the Chief Minister’s participation in the Ganga Harathi would be historic and urged officials to ensure the programme’s success.
The Collector noted that the HNSS canal runs for about 49 km across four mandals of Kuppam constituency, which has one of the lowest groundwater levels in the state. He said the water offering ceremony aims to highlight the significance of water and encourage wide participation from farmers.
Staff at farmer service centres have been instructed to identify 25 points in each mandal where the canal flows to facilitate the Harathi. The Chief Minister will also take part in various other programmes during the two-day tour.