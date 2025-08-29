Andhra's VSU to accelerate research with state-of-the-art Central Instrumentation Centre

NELLORE: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has launched a major expansion plan, introducing new academic programmes, strengthening research facilities and upgrading infrastructure to position itself as a hub for multidisciplinary education in Nellore district.

The university has introduced a B.Pharmacy course with an intake of 60 students at its Kavali campus and rolled out two integrated programmes in Bioinformatics and Microbiology. Authorities are also preparing to establish Engineering colleges, one at the main campus in Nellore and another at Atmakur, from the next academic year.

A state-of-the-art Central Instrumentation Centre (CIC) is being planned on the campus to support research. The facility will house scientific instruments, analytical tools and testing equipment for PG students, PhD scholars and faculty.

