Andhra's VSU to accelerate research with state-of-the-art Central Instrumentation Centre

NELLORE: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has launched a major expansion plan, introducing new academic programmes, strengthening research facilities and upgrading infrastructure to position itself as a hub for multidisciplinary education in Nellore district.
The university has introduced a B.Pharmacy course with an intake of 60 students at its Kavali campus and rolled out two integrated programmes in Bioinformatics and Microbiology. Authorities are also preparing to establish Engineering colleges, one at the main campus in Nellore and another at Atmakur, from the next academic year.
A state-of-the-art Central Instrumentation Centre (CIC) is being planned on the campus to support research. The facility will house scientific instruments, analytical tools and testing equipment for PG students, PhD scholars and faculty.
“The Central Instrumentation Centre will not only benefit our students but also extend its services to researchers from other institutions, thereby creating a collaborative platform for knowledge sharing. The centre is expected to encourage interdisciplinary research, particularly in areas such as biotechnology, chemistry, environmental sciences, and material sciences. By providing centralised access to equipments, the CIC will reduce duplication of resources and boost utilisation,” Kanumuri Suneetha, VSU Registrar told the TNIE.
She added that the centre is expected to attract research collaborations, funded projects and industry partnerships, boosting the university’s reputation nationally and internationally. Officials are preparing detailed project reports and exploring funding support from the government, University Grants Commission (UGC) and other national research bodies. Furthermore, the varsity is planning expansion aimed at strengthening both academic programs and infrastructure facilities in Nellore district.
Suneetha said proposals and groundwork are underway to ensure timely approvals. On the infrastructure front, VSU has drawn up plans to set up an auditorium with a capacity of 1,000, a new academic block, and an Incubation Centre to nurture innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.
She said, “We are working to position VSU as a centre of excellence where students have access to both academics and world-class infrastructure.”