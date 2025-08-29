Sexual assault case: Andhra Women’s panel chief visits Parawada Government Junior College

VISAKHAPATNAM: State Women’s Commission Chairperson Sailaja Rayapati on Thursday visited the Government Junior College in Parawada, Anakapalli district, in connection with a sexual assault complaint involving a minor girl and a lecturer. The accused lecturer has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During her visit, two more students came forward with fresh allegations of harassment by the same lecturer. They appealed to the Chairperson to ensure that stringent action is taken. Sailaja assured them that the Commission would follow up on the case closely and extend all necessary support to the victims.

She later addressed the students in an awareness session, emphasising the importance of knowing one’s legal rights and responding courageously to any form of inappropriate behaviour. “Students must not remain silent when faced with harassment, whether inside educational institutions or elsewhere,” she said.

Sailaja also explained the services provided by the Women and Child Welfare Department, along with awareness programmes on the protection of girls. She highlighted the objectives of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative and underlined the urgent need to eradicate child marriage.

Parawada DSP sensitised the students on emergency services available for women and children, listing key helplines such as Women’s Helpline 181, Police Helpline 100 and 101, Child Helpline 1098, and Cyber Crime Helpline 1930, and explained their specific uses.

Commission Member Gaddam Uma urged the students to raise their voices against injustice and face challenges.