WTC Tower in Visakhapatnam set to double MedTech startup capacity

VIJAYAWADA: The World Trade Centre (WTC) Tower within the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam has officially been operationalised, creating a landmark addition to India’s healthcare innovation ecosystem.
Spread across 1 lakh sq. ft., the WTC Tower offers advanced scientific laboratories, co-working spaces, and creative activity zones designed to support startups in research, prototyping, and commercialisation. It is anchored by AIC-AMTZ MediValley, the nation’s leading MedTech incubation hub.
With this expansion, MediValley plans to double its current capacity from 150 startups to 300 by fiscal year 2026.
Executive Chairman Dr Jitendra Sharma, also the Managing Director and Founder-CEO of AMTZ, described the launch as a transformative step. “This isn’t just about more space—it’s about scaling the next generation of MedTech leaders. We’re building an ecosystem where every idea, however small, has the support it needs to become a product that saves lives,” he said.
He added that a new 50,000 sq. ft. incubation hub is underway to meet rising demand from both startups and investors. “We’re creating a trusted, affordable, and globally competitive platform, strengthening the Make-in-India mission and positioning MediValley as a global MedTech epicentre,” he told TNIE.
The MediValley ecosystem benefits from its strategic location within the 270-acre AMTZ campus and partnerships with IBSC, Biovalley, the upcoming MedTech University, IIM Visakhapatnam, and IIT Tirupati. This integrated network has enabled accreditation milestones such as NABL, BIS, CDSCO registration, and ISO/IEC 17025 certification.
Founders and entrepreneurs have credited MediValley’s ecosystem for accelerating their growth. “We didn’t just get office space—we got mentors, prototyping labs, testing facilities, and investors all in one place,” said Dr Nidun Jacob of Griva Healthcare. Arun Kumar of Santulit Innovators echoed the sentiment: “Easy access to AMTZ’s testing and certification facilities helped us bring our product to market much faster.”
With more than 150 corporate partnerships and 50 academic tie-ups, MediValley has received numerous accolades, including NITI Aayog’s Best MedTech Incubator in India.
As the WTC Tower scales operations, it is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing India’s leadership in global MedTech innovation.