WTC Tower in Visakhapatnam set to double MedTech startup capacity

VIJAYAWADA: The World Trade Centre (WTC) Tower within the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam has officially been operationalised, creating a landmark addition to India’s healthcare innovation ecosystem.

Spread across 1 lakh sq. ft., the WTC Tower offers advanced scientific laboratories, co-working spaces, and creative activity zones designed to support startups in research, prototyping, and commercialisation. It is anchored by AIC-AMTZ MediValley, the nation’s leading MedTech incubation hub.

With this expansion, MediValley plans to double its current capacity from 150 startups to 300 by fiscal year 2026.

Executive Chairman Dr Jitendra Sharma, also the Managing Director and Founder-CEO of AMTZ, described the launch as a transformative step. “This isn’t just about more space—it’s about scaling the next generation of MedTech leaders. We’re building an ecosystem where every idea, however small, has the support it needs to become a product that saves lives,” he said.

He added that a new 50,000 sq. ft. incubation hub is underway to meet rising demand from both startups and investors. “We’re creating a trusted, affordable, and globally competitive platform, strengthening the Make-in-India mission and positioning MediValley as a global MedTech epicentre,” he told TNIE.