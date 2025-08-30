Andhra Pradesh to implement 3% sports quota, says Lokesh at women’s cricket interaction in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Friday announced that the State government would implement a 3% sports quota to encourage and support sportspersons.

Speaking at an interaction programme titled “Breaking Boundaries with Nara Lokesh” with members of the ICC Women’s Cricket Team in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Minister said the government has drawn up a 10-year plan to promote sports in a structured manner.

Lokesh noted that take forward CM Chandrababu Naidu’s legacy by building facilities, improving coaching access, and supporting athletes at the grassroots level.

He observed that a shortage of infrastructure, particularly playgrounds and physical education teachers across nearly 43,000 schools, remains a challenge. “Transforming the sports ecosystem cannot happen overnight,” he stated, adding that reforms would be implemented gradually.

The Minister stressed the need to address social barriers, pointing out that many parents are hesitant to encourage their daughters to take up sports. “Changing mindsets is essential if we want more girls to pursue careers in sports,” he opied.