Andhra Pradesh to implement 3% sports quota, says Lokesh at women’s cricket interaction in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Friday announced that the State government would implement a 3% sports quota to encourage and support sportspersons.
Speaking at an interaction programme titled “Breaking Boundaries with Nara Lokesh” with members of the ICC Women’s Cricket Team in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Minister said the government has drawn up a 10-year plan to promote sports in a structured manner.
Lokesh noted that take forward CM Chandrababu Naidu’s legacy by building facilities, improving coaching access, and supporting athletes at the grassroots level.
He observed that a shortage of infrastructure, particularly playgrounds and physical education teachers across nearly 43,000 schools, remains a challenge. “Transforming the sports ecosystem cannot happen overnight,” he stated, adding that reforms would be implemented gradually.
The Minister stressed the need to address social barriers, pointing out that many parents are hesitant to encourage their daughters to take up sports. “Changing mindsets is essential if we want more girls to pursue careers in sports,” he opied.
Referring to the progress of women’s cricket, the IT Minister remarked that the players’ achievements had helped overcome years of neglect. He acknowledged that women cricketers had long faced inadequate facilities, limited exposure, and little institutional support. He cited achievements including the 2022 Asian Games gold medal, the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 Cup in 2025, and seven Asia Cup titles as significant milestones.
Lokesh also welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to ensure pay parity and equal match fees for women cricketers. He described it as a key step towards addressing gender inequality in sports but said much more remained to be done at the grassroots.
The State government, he said, has initiated measures including scholarships, annual coaching camps, hostel accommodation, and travel allowances for athletes.During the session, players suggested that the government develop special curricula to reduce the academic burden on athletes who participate in tournaments.
Former India captain Mithali Raj, current captain Arun Preet Singh, RCB captain Shruti, batter Jemin, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, former cricketer MSK Prasad, Andhra Cricket Association president Kesineni Chinni, secretary Sana Satish, and Visakhapatnam MP Muthkumilli Sribharat were present.