Tata DiNC to come up in Tirupati's Naravaripalli soon

TIRUPATI: TATA Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC) advanced healthcare services will soon be available to the people of Naravaripalli and Kotala PHC surrounding areas in Tirupati district, the native village of CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
The Tirupati district medical and health department officials’ team has started groundwork to establish supporting servers and technical equipment at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Naravaripalli and Kotala.
A team from TATA DiNC had inspected the CM’s native village, observed the feasibility conditions, and expressed willingness to extend DiNC services from Kuppam to Naravari Palli. Notably, TATA is currently implementing an advanced healthcare monitoring system as a pilot project in the CM’s constituency, Kuppam.
To launch the DiNC healthcare project in Naravari Palli and surrounding villages as a second pilot project in the state, AP CMO directed officials to inspect Naravari Palli and expedite project preparations.
The initiative enhances patient care through virtual consultations, specialist access, and coordinated support.
Patient Care Coordinators streamline hospital flow, guide patients, and manage cases at Naravari Palli and Kotala PHCs, offering services such as Lamaze sessions, online scheduling, and timely treatment when doctors are unavailable.
“Doctors will take care of the patients. Diagnose symptoms, prescribe medicines, conduct counselling, and provide follow-up care both directly and virtually.”
Speaking to TNIE, Tirupati DMHO Dr Balakrishna Naik said, “The DiNC team in Tirupati includes CHOs, nurses, and doctors supported by Tata Management staff, comprising a manager, data analyst, data auditor, field operator, and patient care manager. Each Primary Health Centre (PHC) has a designated Patient Care Coordinator (PCC) to strengthen field-level healthcare services.”
Naik added, “We have submitted all the village’s population profiles, including relevant data.”