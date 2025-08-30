Two eco-tourism projects in Andhra Pradesh face fund crunch

SRIKAKULAM: Two proposed projects — eco-tourism and the improvement of the Environmental Education Centre (EEC) — at the noted bird sanctuaries of Telineelapuram in Tekkali mandal and Telukunchi in Itchapuram mandal are yet to take off despite their potential to attract visitors.

The Forest Department has prepared detailed project reports at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh for providing facilities such as compound walls, fencing, drinking water, toilets, and seating arrangements. Both sanctuaries are well-known destinations for migratory birds and receive steady footfall as they are located in open spaces.

Every year, spot-billed pelicans and painted storks migrate from Siberia to these wetlands in September and return with their chicks in March. This period draws heavy tourist inflow, but the lack of basic amenities makes visits inconvenient. Bird-viewing points too require improvement.

Officials emphasise that upgrading the EEC is vital to raise awareness among students and the public about environmental conservation.“We are planning to introduce a ticket costing Rs 10 per head for entry into the Telineelapuram sanctuary. To implement this, certain facilities must be created. We have prepared a detailed report and are awaiting allocation of funds,” Tekkali Division Forest Range Officer G Jagadiswara Rao told TNIE.