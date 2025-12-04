Focus on 5-point plan to make agriculture profitable: CM Naidu

NALLAJERLA(EAST GODAVARI): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the NDA government is moving ahead with a 5-point plan to make agriculture profitable, and ensure farmer welfare.

Participating in the Raithanna... Meekosam programme at Nallajerla on Wednesday, he interacted with farmers, reviewed inter-cropping practices, and honoured those adopting innovative cultivation methods.

Naidu stressed that agriculture is the backbone of the State economy with 62% of the population depending on farming and allied sectors. “The government is committed to ensuring remunerative prices for agricultural produce, and reorienting agriculture to meet changing market demands,” he asserted. Farmers, he said, must focus not only on traditional crops but also on allied activities such as dairy, poultry, and aquaculture to enhance their income.

The Chief Minister highlighted irrigation reforms, pointing out that thousands of TMC of water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers is going waste into the sea every year. He promised to link the two rivers to ensure every acre receives irrigation water. Groundwater recharge, reservoir management, and canal networks will be strengthened to prevent drought in the State, he said.