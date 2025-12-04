Focus on 5-point plan to make agriculture profitable: CM Naidu

NALLAJERLA(EAST GODAVARI): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the NDA government is moving ahead with a 5-point plan to make agriculture profitable, and ensure farmer welfare.
Participating in the Raithanna... Meekosam programme at Nallajerla on Wednesday, he interacted with farmers, reviewed inter-cropping practices, and honoured those adopting innovative cultivation methods.
Naidu stressed that agriculture is the backbone of the State economy with 62% of the population depending on farming and allied sectors. “The government is committed to ensuring remunerative prices for agricultural produce, and reorienting agriculture to meet changing market demands,” he asserted. Farmers, he said, must focus not only on traditional crops but also on allied activities such as dairy, poultry, and aquaculture to enhance their income.
The Chief Minister highlighted irrigation reforms, pointing out that thousands of TMC of water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers is going waste into the sea every year. He promised to link the two rivers to ensure every acre receives irrigation water. Groundwater recharge, reservoir management, and canal networks will be strengthened to prevent drought in the State, he said.
Adopt modern methods of cultivation: CM to farmers
Naidu urged farmers to cultivate demand-driven crops, and adopt modern technology. He cited examples of oil palm, mango, and inter-cropping practices that have yielded higher income. He warned against over-reliance on a single crop, noting how global market fluctuations had previously affected commodities like corn and tobacco.
Plans are underway to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub, with diverse crops ranging from coffee and cocoa to citrus and dates. Natural farming, he said, not only increases income but also safeguards health. He highlighted success stories such as Araku Coffee, which has now become a global brand.
Reassuring farmers, Naidu declared that electricity charges will not be increased. He also listed out welfare measures introduced by the coalition government, including Rs 15,000 financial aid under Thalliki Vandanam, free LPG cylinders under Deepam 2.0, free bus travel for women under Stree Shakti, recruitment of 16,347 teachers through Mega DSC, and `20,000 financial support to farmers under Annadata Sukhibhava.
The Chief Minister accused the previous regime of destroying institutions, and emptying the treasury, leaving the State in financial distress. The coalition government has restored public trust through welfare schemes and reforms. Andhra Pradesh has already secured Rs 13.25 lakh crore investments at the CII Partnership Summit, including Google Data Centre, and aims to generate 20 lakh jobs, he highlighted.