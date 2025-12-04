Focus on sanitation, service delivery: Minister P Narayana to Mangalagiri–Tadepalli Municipal Corporation

VIJAYAWADA : Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana on Tuesday held two major review meetings, one on key urban infrastructure projects within the Mangalagiri–Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) and another on the second phase of land pooling for Amaravati.
At the MTMC office in Mangalagiri, officials briefed him on ongoing civic projects. A major highlight was the underground drainage project, under which 513 km of pipelines are being laid at a cost of Rs 1,167 crore.
Executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model with support from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and MTMC, the project is expected to modernise sanitation and improve service delivery across the corporation.
Narayana reviewed road connectivity works, with officials reporting steady progress on routes linking Mangalagiri and Amaravati. These upgraded networks are expected to reduce congestion and improve mobility across the capital.
Solid waste management was another key area of focus. AP generates nearly 7,000 tonnes of garbage daily across 123 municipalities. Inspecting the compost yard at Atmakuru, Narayana stressed scientific processing of vegetable and poultry waste and highlighted the revival of waste-to-energy projects.
Though approvals were granted for 10 plants between 2014 and 2019, he said eight were cancelled by the previous government. The current administration is now reinstating the programme, with plans for waste-to-energy plants, biogas units and compost yards to ensure complete processing of municipal waste. He criticised the earlier government for imposing a garbage tax and leaving behind 85 lakh tonnes of unprocessed waste.
Earlier in the day, a high-level review was conducted at the Guntur Collectorate on Phase-II of Amaravati land pooling. MLAs Tenali Sravan Kumar and Bhashyam Praveen, along with collectors of Guntur and Palnadu districts, attended the meeting.
Narayana recalled that farmers had voluntarily contributed land during Phase-I, enabling rapid progress in capital works. Stating that world-class infrastructure and stronger economic activity are vital for the city’s growth and for enhancing land value, he noted that CM NChandrababu Naidu had envisaged the second phase to accelerate development.