Focus on sanitation, service delivery: Minister P Narayana to Mangalagiri–Tadepalli Municipal Corporation

VIJAYAWADA : Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana on Tuesday held two major review meetings, one on key urban infrastructure projects within the Mangalagiri–Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) and another on the second phase of land pooling for Amaravati.

At the MTMC office in Mangalagiri, officials briefed him on ongoing civic projects. A major highlight was the underground drainage project, under which 513 km of pipelines are being laid at a cost of Rs 1,167 crore.

Executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model with support from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and MTMC, the project is expected to modernise sanitation and improve service delivery across the corporation.

Narayana reviewed road connectivity works, with officials reporting steady progress on routes linking Mangalagiri and Amaravati. These upgraded networks are expected to reduce congestion and improve mobility across the capital.

Solid waste management was another key area of focus. AP generates nearly 7,000 tonnes of garbage daily across 123 municipalities. Inspecting the compost yard at Atmakuru, Narayana stressed scientific processing of vegetable and poultry waste and highlighted the revival of waste-to-energy projects.