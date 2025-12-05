Andhra High Court questions Lok Adalat order in Parakamani theft case

Andhra Pradesh

The single judge had referred it to the division bench to determine the legality of the award.
VIJAYAWADA : The High Court clarified that courts can intervene suo motu in cases of temple irregularities, charitable institution issues, or violation of minors’ rights, acting as guardian of temple interests.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandana Rao, reviewed the Parakamani theft case, noting the Lok Adalat compromise involving former AVSO Y Satish Kumar and accused CV Ravikumar raised legal concerns.

