India’s first solar ingot, wafer unit in Andhra Pradesh soon

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh is set to get India’s first integrated 6 GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing facility, following the approval of the project by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

The proposal, submitted by ReNew Photovoltaics, a subsidiary of ReNew Energy Global PLC, will be placed before the Cabinet for final clearance next week.

The greenfield plant will come up at Rambilli in Anakapalle district with an investment of Rs 3,990 crore. Spread across 130-140 acres, the unit will manufacture ingots and wafers, which are key components used in producing solar cells and modules.

The project is part of the Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programme aimed at strengthening domestic solar components manufacturing, and reducing dependence on imports.

ReNew had earlier signed four separate MoUs with the AP government during the CII Partnership Summit 2025.

Plant likely to be ready by March 2026

These projects include a 6 GW ingot-wafer facility, a 2 GW pumped hydro storage project, a 300 KTPA green ammonia plant, and 5 GW hybrid renewable projects combining wind, solar and BESS. With the latest approvals, the company’s total proposed investments in Andhra Pradesh now stand at Rs 82,000 crore, including commitments made in May 2025.

Construction of the ingot-wafer plant is expected to be completed by March 2026, with commercial operations targeted for January 2028. The facility will require about 95 MW of uninterrupted power, and 10 MLD of water.