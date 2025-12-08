Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam festival ends at Tummalapalli Kala Kshetra in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA : The Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam music festival concluded at Tummalapalli Kala Kshetra with Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer as the chief guest. R Venkataraman Hegde, Additional Director General of the Union Tourism Department, said central and state governments are promoting tourism and creating employment opportunities for youth.

The two-day festival featured artists from Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and AP, drawing widespread public appreciation. Supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Sangeet Natak Akademi and local institutions, the event highlighted cultural tourism, including heritage, religious and medical tourism.

The Governor inaugurated paintings on Karnataka music by Cultural Director Regula Mallikarjuna Rao. Officials praised Vijayawada’s artistic and spiritual heritage as a hub for cultural celebrations.