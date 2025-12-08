Minister Lokesh gets tumultuous welcome in Dallas

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education, IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, received a thunderous welcome from thousands of Telugu NRIs at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas. Addressing the packed gathering, the TDP national general secretary thanked the diaspora for standing firmly with the TDP–Jana Sena–BJP alliance during opposition years and promised unwavering government support for Telugus abroad.

Lokesh recalled how Telugu communities in the United States rallied when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested last year. “You are not NRIs, you are MRIs — Most Reliable Indians. You gave mountain-like strength to our family when we needed it most,” he said. He credited their solidarity for helping the NDA alliance secure a historic mandate of 164 out of 175 seats. “When the previous regime said ‘Why Not 175?’, the people replied ‘Why Not 11?’ and ensured a complete turnaround,” he remarked.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s rapid progress, Lokesh declared, “AP has become the brand ambassador of speed.”

He said while many states have ‘double-engine’ governments, Andhra Pradesh now has a ‘double-engine bullet train’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, Chandrababu Naidu leading the State, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as Deputy Chief Minister.