Minister Lokesh gets tumultuous welcome in Dallas

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education, IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, received a thunderous welcome from thousands of Telugu NRIs at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas. Addressing the packed gathering, the TDP national general secretary thanked the diaspora for standing firmly with the TDP–Jana Sena–BJP alliance during opposition years and promised unwavering government support for Telugus abroad.
Lokesh recalled how Telugu communities in the United States rallied when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested last year. “You are not NRIs, you are MRIs — Most Reliable Indians. You gave mountain-like strength to our family when we needed it most,” he said. He credited their solidarity for helping the NDA alliance secure a historic mandate of 164 out of 175 seats. “When the previous regime said ‘Why Not 175?’, the people replied ‘Why Not 11?’ and ensured a complete turnaround,” he remarked.
Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s rapid progress, Lokesh declared, “AP has become the brand ambassador of speed.”
He said while many states have ‘double-engine’ governments, Andhra Pradesh now has a ‘double-engine bullet train’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, Chandrababu Naidu leading the State, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as Deputy Chief Minister.
He outlined the government’s decentralised growth model across eight zones, including automotive in Anantapur, renewable energy in Kurnool, electronics in Chittoor–Kadapa, solar and diversified manufacturing in Nellore, green fuels in Prakasam, quantum technology in Krishna–Guntur, aquaculture in the Godavari districts, and IT, pharma, and steel in North Andhra.
Reiterating the coalition’s promise, Lokesh said creating 20 lakh jobs in five years remains the government’s top priority. He recalled his Yuva Galam padayatra, where a roadside vendor asked only for jobs for her children.
“That day I decided we would create 20 lakh jobs. In the last 17 months, we have already signed MoUs worth `20 lakh crore that will generate 16 lakh jobs. All these projects will hit the ground in the next three months,” he assured. Lokesh also announced the ‘Kalalakku Rekkalu’ scheme to support Telugu students abroad and said the newly formed AP NRT Society will protect diaspora families during crises. Urging youth to become entrepreneurs, he added, “Don’t lose hope if you face setbacks. I lost in Mangalagiri in 2019 but returned with a 91,000 majority in 2024. The world values Telugu talent — now we must become job creators.”
Lokesh condemned the previous regime for insulting women in the Assembly. “We hold no vendetta. But those who humiliated women, including my mother, will not escape the law,” he said. The event saw participation from AP Government Advisor (NRI Affairs) V Ravikumar, NRI TDP USA Coordinator Komati Jayaram, Garland Mayor Dylan Hedrick, and thousands of Telugu families who gave Lokesh a rock-star reception from the airport to the venue.