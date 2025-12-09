A2 in Gannavaram TDP office attack case remanded till December 15

VIJAYAWADA: A Vijayawada court on Monday remanded Komma Koteswara Rao, alias Komma Kotlu, a close aide of former Gannavaram MLA and YSRC senior leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi, to judicial custody till December 15 in connection with the alleged kidnap complaint linked to the Gannavaram TDP office attack case.

Police said Komma Kotlu surrendered before the Patamata police on Monday morning in connection with the sensational TDP Gannavaram office attack case. He is named as A2 in the Satyavardhan kidnapping case and is believed to have been in hiding for some time.

After a medical examination at the Vijayawada Government Hospital, the police produced him before the court.

Speaking to the media, Komma Kotlu asserted that he had no role in the Satyavardhan kidnapping case.

Kotlu maintained that he had done nothing wrong and alleged that the Gannavaram police had falsely implicated him in the case .