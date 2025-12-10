Take part in Atal Sandesh Yatra: CM Chandrababu Naidu to NDA

VIJAYAWADA: CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday held a teleconference with NDA ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, calling for their active participation in the ‘Atal Sandesh – Modi Suparipalana’ Yatra scheduled from December 11 to 25. He said the initiative, led by the BJP, would inspire the youth through the ideals and legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose centenary is being commemorated this year.

Naidu described Vajpayee as a statesman widely regarded as the ‘Bhishma Pitamaha’ of Indian politics and said his contributions to good governance continue to guide the nation. Recalling his journey from a modest background to becoming Prime Minister, Naidu highlighted Vajpayee’s nine terms in the Lok Sabha, two in the Rajya Sabha and his participation in the Quit India Movement at age 18.

The CM referred to transformative initiatives such as the Golden Quadrilateral highway project, which reshaped national infrastructure. He spoke of his personal association with Vajpayee and his support for AP, particularly in approving key developmental projects.

He praised Vajpayee’s quick, reform-oriented decision-making in sectors like telecommunications and civil aviation. Drawing a parallel between Vajpayee and NT Rama Rao, he said both leaders embodied integrity, good governance and commitment to public welfare. He asserted that landmark initiatives including the nuclear tests, Golden Quadrilateral, Sagarmala and Sindoor projects were achieved under NDA governments.

He said PM Narendra Modi is working with a vision to position India as the world’s leading nation by 2047 and is inspiring the younger generation through his governance model. He urged NDA leaders across AP to ensure that Vajpayee’s centenary celebrations are conducted on a grand scale.