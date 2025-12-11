Andhra to launch Agriculture Equipment Bank for affordable farmer access

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Agriculture Department to set up an Agriculture Equipment Bank to ensure farmers have affordable access to modern machinery and to significantly reduce cultivation costs.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he reviewed the status of paddy, cotton and chilli procurement and underlined the need for scientific farming, mechanisation and the use of drones to enhance productivity.

Naidu instructed officials to develop a dedicated website listing the machinery available through the Equipment Bank. He also called for awareness programmes to encourage farmers to adopt millets such as ragi, jowar and bajra in line with evolving dietary habits and to promote diversified crop patterns.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the government has targeted procurement of 50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for 2025–26. Of this, 18.32 lakh metric tonnes have already been purchased this kharif through 2,606 procurement centres. A total of 7.39 crore gunny bags have been supplied to farmers, and payments amounting to Rs 4,085 crore were made within 24 hours of procurement. Purchases have grown by 32 percent compared to last year. Naidu directed officials to ensure smooth operations at procurement centres and asked NDA workers to actively assist farmers.