Andhra Pradesh Chambers expo ends with key session on infrastructure

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) concluded its Business Expo with a high profile session on ‘Infrastructure, Port-led Growth & Logistics Advantage’ on the final day.

The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders and logistics experts to discuss strategies for strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s position as a major logistics, maritime hub.

Chief Guest Kollu Ravindra, Minister for Mines, Geology and Excise, reiterated the State Government’s commitment to balanced regional development.

Highlighting the state’s long coastline as a strategic asset, he said the logistics sector offers vast opportunities for investment and expansion. He also pointed to the growing potential of tourism, particularly temple tourism, as a driver of economic activity.The minister noted that substantial investments are flowing into Andhra Pradesh due to industry friendly policies.

The session was moderated by Dr G Sambasiva Rao, Chairman of the AP Air Cargo Forum and Managing Director of Sravan Shipping Services Private Limited, who stressed the scope for ship repair facilities and called for efforts to reduce logistics costs. He also emphasised the need for dedicated truck parking terminals to improve safety, efficiency and smooth movement of goods.

The panel discussed port-led development, multimodal logistics, last mile connectivity and the need for coordinated action among government and industry stakeholders.

In the afternoon, a seminar on ‘Women Empowerment – Entrepreneurship & Leadership Ecosystem’ was held.

Focus on growth

