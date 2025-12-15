Andhra Pradesh government approves proposal for India’s first autonomous maritime shipyard

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost to India’s maritime and defence manufacturing landscape, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved a proposal by Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited to set up the country’s first dedicated Autonomous Maritime Shipyard and Systems Development Centre.

The facility will come up at the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour in Bogole mandal of SPSR Nellore district, marking a major step toward positioning the State as a hub for next-generation maritime and autonomous systems.

The specialised shipyard, to be developed exclusively for unmanned and autonomous maritime platforms, is expected to create around 750 jobs—300 direct and 450 indirect — strengthening the industrial and skill ecosystem along the State’s coastline.

Autonomous maritime shipyards are advanced facilities designed for the construction, integration, testing, and lifecycle support of unmanned surface and underwater vessels, as well as intelligent maritime systems, sensors, and command-and-control technologies.

Such infrastructure is increasingly vital for modern maritime operations, enhancing coastal surveillance, offshore security, maritime domain awareness, and defence preparedness.

The upcoming facility is expected to support India’s broader push for indigenous defence capabilities and maritime self-reliance.

The State government has allotted 29.58 acres of land at the Juvvaladinne harbour on a lease basis through the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board.