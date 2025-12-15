Andhra Pradesh government will ensure no farmer suffers during paddy procurement: Minister Kolusu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information, Public Relations and Housing, Kolusu Parthasarathy, on Sunday, reiterated that the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to ensuring that no farmer suffers losses during paddy procurement. He said every grain brought to procurement centres is being purchased, with payments made within 24 hours.
Parthasarathy inaugurated a free medical and blood donation camp at Totlavalluru, organised by government doctors as part of the birthday celebrations of State Gouda Welfare Corporation Chairman Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy.
Speaking to the media, the minister said he was the son of a farmer and understood the hardships faced by farming families. He explained that his intervention on Saturday was aimed at ensuring farmers received payments strictly in line with government norms.
He recounted that some farmers had complained about losses due to the way certain rice millers handled wet paddy. While travelling from his native village, Karakampadu, he noticed three lorries transporting paddy from Pedda Muttevi. On questioning, drivers said they were taking the paddy to the Gudivada railway shed for loading into wagons.
Parthasarathy said he asked the buyers to explain the purchase price. They first claimed Rs 1,550 per quintal, later Rs 1,450. He questioned how they could purchase at such low rates. A moisture meter test showed 22 per cent moisture, and the minister pointed out that deductions should be limited to the excess moisture above 17 per cent, about Rs 120 per quintal, not the steep reduction implied by the buyers. He insisted the millers pay Rs 1,650 per quintal before allowing the lorries to proceed.
He clarified that he had responded sharply after a newspaper report allegedly misrepresented the incident. Parthasarathy said the present government had no intention of withholding farmers’ dues, unlike the previous administration. Nearly Rs 20,000 crore had been kept ready to ensure timely payments, with many transactions completed within 4–5 hours of procurement.