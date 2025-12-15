Andhra Pradesh government will ensure no farmer suffers during paddy procurement: Minister Kolusu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information, Public Relations and Housing, Kolusu Parthasarathy, on Sunday, reiterated that the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to ensuring that no farmer suffers losses during paddy procurement. He said every grain brought to procurement centres is being purchased, with payments made within 24 hours.

Parthasarathy inaugurated a free medical and blood donation camp at Totlavalluru, organised by government doctors as part of the birthday celebrations of State Gouda Welfare Corporation Chairman Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy.

Speaking to the media, the minister said he was the son of a farmer and understood the hardships faced by farming families. He explained that his intervention on Saturday was aimed at ensuring farmers received payments strictly in line with government norms.

He recounted that some farmers had complained about losses due to the way certain rice millers handled wet paddy. While travelling from his native village, Karakampadu, he noticed three lorries transporting paddy from Pedda Muttevi. On questioning, drivers said they were taking the paddy to the Gudivada railway shed for loading into wagons.