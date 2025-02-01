Vijayasai quits YSRCP, wishes Jagan win in ’29

VIJAYAWADA: Former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy submitted his resignation to the YSRCP primary membership, and party posts on Friday. He sent his resignation letter to YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Taking to ‘X’, Vijayasai wholeheartedly wished that Jagan win the 2029 elections with a huge majority, and become the Chief Minister again. Thanking all those who stood with him during his political journey, Vijayasai informed that he began his new chapter in agriculture, giving no scope for enmity.

Vijayasai resigned as Rajya Sabha MP on January 25 though he had his term till June 2028. As Jagan returned to Bengaluru from the UK, Vijayasai sent the letter to the YSRCP chief, resigning from the party primary membership.