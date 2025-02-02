Andhra government to set up four high-standard schools

NELLORE: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr P Narayana has announced plans to establish four high-standard educational institutions to provide corporate-level education for underprivileged students.

The initiative, inspired by Minister Nara Lokesh’s vision, will include Nellore’s VR High School and cater to 2,000 students per institution.

Students will receive free uniforms, books, and meals, and education will be provided from nursery to 12th grade.

The State government will invest Rs 2 crore in installing gym and sports equipment in municipal schools, starting with Santapeta Model School and BVS Girls’ High School in Nawabpet.

Officials have been directed to clean up Santapeta Model School’s surroundings within 48 hours and submit a report within a week for developing basketball, volleyball, and cricket facilities.

The gym and sports equipment installation in all municipal schools is expected to be completed by March-end.

At an NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme near Atmakur Bus Stand on Saturday, Narayana interacted with beneficiaries, accompanied by Nellore Urban Development Authority Chairman Srinivasulu Reddy and other local leaders. He said 68 lakh people receive pensions under NTR Bharosa on the 1st of every month, with Rs 34,000 crore allocated annually for welfare schemes.

The municipal minister also announced that the “Thalliki Vandanam” scheme would be implemented before the next academic year, alongside free bus services for women and the “Annadata Sukhibhava” scheme for farmers.

For Nellore’s urban development, MAUD Minister Narayana said gym equipment would be installed in all parks and municipal schools.

He recalled that Rs 2,500 crore was invested in Nellore’s development in 2014 and promised the installation of gym equipment in 20 parks by the end of February.