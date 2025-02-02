Day after taking charge, DGP calls on Governor Abdul Nazeer

VIJAYAWADA: The newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP), Harish Kumar Gupta, met Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday.

In his first meeting with the Governor after taking full additional charge as the DGP, Harish Kumar Gupta briefed Nazeer on measures being taken to ensure peaceful law and order situation in the State.

He also elaborated on the reforms being implemented in the police department.

Governor Nazeer discussed the security situation within the State and emphasised the need for preventive police actions to check crime and tackle unlawful activities such as drugs, extortion, cybercrime, and law and order issues in vulnerable areas. Gupta took full additional charge as DGP on January 31, replacing Dwaraka Tirumala Rao