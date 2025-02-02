Fishlings released in Gundlakamma Reservoir to mark Meenotsavam

GUNTUR: Meenotsavam (fishermen festival) was held at Gundlakamma Reservoir in Bapatla district on Saturday.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Social welfare Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participated in the event and released 20 lakh fishlings into the reservoir, marking the occasion.

The local fishing community also attended, emphasising the project’s significance to their livelihoods.

During the event, the ministers criticised the handling of the Gundlakamma project by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRC) government, claiming that it suffered severe damage over the past five years due to breaches in the project gates and illegal sand mining. They stated that these issues led to substantial financial losses.

Both the ministers also assured the displaced individuals from the project that they would receive land for housing soon.

They highlighted the Coalition government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers, referencing past actions during the Tungabhadra floods in Kurnool, where Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took critical steps to protect farmers.

The ministers also pointed out the neglect of Pulichintala and Annamayya projects, saying, “The YSRC government abandoned the management of vital irrigation projects, which have now fallen into disrepair.”