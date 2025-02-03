Distribute land to eradicate poverty: CPM

NELLORE: CPM State Secretariat members Ch Babu Rao and K Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday stressed the need for a secular and harmonious atmosphere for the speedy development of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media at Sitaram Yechury Nagar in the city on the second day of the 27th CPM State level convention, they demanded that land distribution be a means to eradicate poverty. Further, they underlined the importance of housing for the poor.

Deploring the neglect of backward regions by both the Centre and the State government, the CPM leaders said immediate measures should be taken for their development to check regional imbalances.

Raising concern over the rise in the prices of essential commodities, they said 14 goods should be supplied to the people through the PDS.

The budget outlay for education should be increased and the government institutions be strengthened for the benefit of poor students. Farmers should be ensured minimum support price for their produce, besides provision of investment aid and implementation of schemes for their welfare. The government should enact a comprehensive law to better safeguard the interests of tenant farmers, they said. They urged the government to implement a comprehensive plan for the development of tribal (Scheduled) areas. The budgetary allocation for the welfare Muslim minorities should be increased, they said.

The CPM leaders appealed to the Centre to provide adequate funds for the construction of Capital Amaravati, and fulfil all the bifurcation promises.