JSP asks Peddireddy to quit MLA post

CHITTOOR: Jana Sena Party State general secretary K Nagababu demanded the resignation of Punganur YSRCP MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for suppressing the voice of people of the constituency by not attending the Assembly, besides betraying them in all aspects.

Speaking at a public meeting in Somala mandal of Chittoor district on Sunday, he slammed Peddireddy for his alleged illegal activities, land encroachments and corrupt practices. He vowed to expose all the illegal activities of YSRCP leaders. Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government in the State in the last seven months, he said it initiated several measures to put the economy back on track, and promote rapid growth after the YSRCP misrule. He said steps would be taken to curb the land mafia activities in the region.

APTIDCO Chairman Vemulapati Ajay Kumar, Chittoor district JSP president Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu and others spoke.