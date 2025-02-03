KLU began ‘talks’ for favourable NAAC rating two weeks before survey

VIJAYAWADA: A day after 10 individuals, including KLEF (Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation), Deemed to be University, (KLU) Vice-President Koneru Raja Hareen and Vice-Chancellor GP Saradhi Varma, were arrested in connection with bribing the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) inspection team for favourable ratings, it has been learnt that negotiations had begun two weeks prior to the scheduled inspection.

KLEF, which has been accredited with NAAC A++ for two consecutive terms, is located at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district. The institution applied for re-accreditation for the period 2024-29. The NAAC team was scheduled to inspect the university from January 29 to 31. A team, headed by Samarendra Nath Saha (Vice-Chancellor of Ramchandra Chandravansi University and Chairman of the NAAC Inspection Committee), arrived in Vijayawada on January 29.

As per the FIR, KLEF President Koneru Satyanarayana and Saradhi Varma met Dr L Manjunatha Rao (ex-Deputy Advisor, NAAC), M Hanumanthappa (Professor and Director of IQAC-NAAC), and MS Shyamsundar (Advisor, NAAC) two weeks before the scheduled inspection.

They sought favourable members to be included in the team for rating the institution.

The FIR states: “GP Saradhi Varma, with the knowledge of Koneru Satyanarayana, approached NAAC officials through Dr L Manjunatha Rao and M Hanumanthappa to explore ways of including known individuals in the formation of the NAAC inspection team. Furthermore, Saradhi Varma and Satyanarayana requested M Hanumanthappa to be part of the NAAC inspection committee. In response, Hanumanthappa informed them that since one member had already been selected from Karnataka, he could not join the team. However, Hanumanthappa divulged the names of the seven members of the NAAC inspection team to Saradhi Varma before the official communication from NAAC, which constitutes a serious violation.”