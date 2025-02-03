Rs 1,000 crore TDR bond scam alleged in Greater Visakha

VISAKHAPATNAM: Peethala Murthy Yadav, corporator of Jana Sena Party, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, alleged that a scam of significant amount was taking place in the GVMC in the guise of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) bonds.

He said some individuals who illegally acquired hundreds of crores worth of TDR bonds during the previous YSRCP regime, were now pressurising the GVMC officials to legitimise these bonds.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Murthy said TDR bonds should be issued based on road expansion compensation with the correct ratio being 1:1. However, he charged that the YSRCP government had incorrectly issued TDR bonds worth around Rs 1,000 crore in the past five years. In 2023, TDR bonds were issued to slums that were 50-year-old.

While the standard for TDR bond issuance for slums is 1:1 ratio, Murthy claimed that the YSRCP government issued bonds at the ratio of 1:4. For instance, TDR bonds worth Rs 30 crore were issued at 1:4 ratio in Venkatapathi Raju Nagar slum, he said.

Murthy further highlighted the case of Bakkannapalem in Survey Number 2, where the YSRCP regime issued Rs 209 crore fake TDR bonds. The corporator said he made a complaint to the GVMC Commissioner, resulting in the suspension of TDR bonds.

“However, some YSRCP leaders are now pressurising the GVMC officials to release the pending TDR bonds,” he said.