Vision 2047 focus sought for Vontimitta Rama temple

KADAPA: Sri Rama Bhakta Jana Brundam has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to include the Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple development in Swarna Andhra Pradesh Vision 2047. The proposed initiatives focus on infrastructure upgrades, spiritual activities, and improved transport connectivity to enhance the temple’s prominence.

The Vontimitta temple, merged with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on September 9, 2015, has seen Rs 100 crore invested in development projects. The Bhakta Jana Brundam has requested several upgrades, such as a light and sound show to depict the temple’s history, a 5D show based on the Ramayana’s Sundarakanda and Lanka Dahanam, and a 24-km green corridor with trees labelled in regional, Sanskrit, and botanical names, explaining their Ayurvedic benefits.

In addition, they proposed a floating festival (Teppotsavam) at Vontimitta Cheruvu and a Nada Neerajanam Mandapam for daily spiritual programmes.Bhakta Jana Brundam also requested the government to secure World Heritage status for the temple.