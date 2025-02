VISAKHAPATNAM: After decades of living in darkness, tribal residents of Neelabanda in Rolugunta mandal and Sompurambandha in Ravikamatham mandal, Anakapalli district, finally have access to electricity. Marking the occasion, villagers celebrated with traditional Dhimsa dances and community gatherings.

Neelabanda, a hilltop village in Aarla panchayat, is home to three families from the Kondh community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), with a total population of about 25.

Sompurambandha, located in Cheemalapadu panchayat, has two families with around 15 residents. Despite being 77 years post-Independence, these villages had remained without electricity, prompting residents to repeatedly submit petitions and stage protests. Their efforts, coupled with media reports highlighting their plight, led to the long-awaited electrification of their homes.

“For the first time, our nights are no longer filled with darkness. Now, we can continue our chores after sunset, and children can study without difficulty,” said villagers Gemmili Chinna and Gemmili Apparao from Neelabanda.

Tribals demand proper road connectivity

However, they pointed out that road connectivity remains a challenge. “We still have to trek 4 km down the hill, especially during the rainy season or when someone falls ill. We hope the officials will take steps to improve this soon.”

While Neelabanda now has access to drinking water thanks to an NGO, Sompurambandha still relies on water streams. Both villages depend on cashew plantations and millet farming for their livelihoods, but the lack of proper roads makes accessing work under MGNREGS difficult.

Tribal leader K Govind Rao welcomed the electrification efforts but emphasised the need for better infrastructure. “Electricity is a big step forward, but these villages also need roads and proper drinking water. The government should take immediate action to address these issues,” he said, adding that work is underway to electrify Jeeligulova and Pasuvulabandha.