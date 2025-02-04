DSC aspirants seek repeal of GO 117

VIJAYAWADA: Teacher aspirants have urged the State government to resolve issues related to GO 117 and announce additional School Grade Teacher (SGT) posts.
The GO 117 mandates the restructuring of government-run schools which adversely impacts the student-teacher ratio, limiting the number of teachers required in primary education.
The postponement of the DSC notification by another month, due to the Model Code of Conduct for Graduate Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections, has added to their concerns. Economically weaker candidates are particularly worried about managing expenses during this extended delay.
In addition, directions from the Supreme Court regarding the sub-classification of the SC community could further delay the notification. The last DSC notification was issued in 2018, and reports suggest that about 9 lakh candidates are waiting for the announcement of the Mega DSC notification. This includes approximately 2.80 lakh candidates who qualified in the 2022 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) out of 5.25 lakh applicants and 1.87 lakh candidates who qualified in 2024 out of 4.24 lakh applicants.
Speaking to TNIE, Unemployed Youth JAC Chairman Samayam Hemantha Kumar asserted that repealing GO 117 could reopen closed primary schools, creating nearly 2,000 SGT positions. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for merging students from Classes 3 to 5 into high schools located four to five kilometres away, forcing many students to shift to private schools.
“We rejected the YSRCP’s pre-election announcement of 6,100 DSC posts, confident that N Chandrababu Naidu would announce more after taking office,” he said.
Kumar added that repeated promises made by the previous regime never materialised, as DSC recruitment under the YSRCP remained limited to announcements. The YSRCP government’s 2024 DSC notification was cancelled by the Election Commission following complaints from unemployed youth.
Gaade Manisha, a DSC aspirant from Avinigadda in Krishna district, expressed her frustration. “For five years, the Jagan government misled us with promises of a Mega DSC. We have been preparing for the exam, burdening our parents with `5,000 monthly expenses. Now, we fear crossing the age limit.
The coalition government must increase the number of DSC posts after the MLC election and release the notification without further delay,” she said.
Tribal candidates, who primarily focus on SGT posts due to eligibility criteria, have also been severely impacted by GO 117. Gaduthula Ganesh from Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district said, “Before 2008, SGTs were not considered in DSC recruitment. Later, even after inclusion, GO 117 had a severe impact. The government must abolish it to increase posts and issue the notification.”
Library science graduates have also been waiting for government job notification. Appikonda Eswar Rao from Vijayawada said, “For 14 years, no librarian job notifications have been issued for district libraries, polytechnics, engineering, and degree colleges. The coalition government must include librarian posts in DSC 2025.”