DSC aspirants seek repeal of GO 117

In addition, directions from the Supreme Court regarding the sub-classification of the SC community could further delay the notification. The last DSC notification was issued in 2018, and reports suggest that about 9 lakh candidates are waiting for the announcement of the Mega DSC notification. This includes approximately 2.80 lakh candidates who qualified in the 2022 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) out of 5.25 lakh applicants and 1.87 lakh candidates who qualified in 2024 out of 4.24 lakh applicants.

Speaking to TNIE, Unemployed Youth JAC Chairman Samayam Hemantha Kumar asserted that repealing GO 117 could reopen closed primary schools, creating nearly 2,000 SGT positions. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for merging students from Classes 3 to 5 into high schools located four to five kilometres away, forcing many students to shift to private schools.

“We rejected the YSRCP’s pre-election announcement of 6,100 DSC posts, confident that N Chandrababu Naidu would announce more after taking office,” he said.

Kumar added that repeated promises made by the previous regime never materialised, as DSC recruitment under the YSRCP remained limited to announcements. The YSRCP government’s 2024 DSC notification was cancelled by the Election Commission following complaints from unemployed youth.