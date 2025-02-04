Vizianagaram woman lifts her way to glory with bronze at National Games

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram-based weightlifter, T Satya Jyothi, won the bronze medal in the +87kg category weightlifting at the 38th National Games organised in Uttarakhand on Monday.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and HRD and IT Minster N Lokesh acknowledged her achievement by sending wishes through their official social media platform ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter.