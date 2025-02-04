Vizianagaram woman lifts her way to glory with bronze at National Games

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram-based weightlifter, T Satya Jyothi, won the bronze medal in the +87kg category weightlifting at the 38th National Games organised in Uttarakhand on Monday.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and HRD and IT Minster N Lokesh acknowledged her achievement by sending wishes through their official social media platform ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter.
“Congratulations to T Satya Jyothi for winning a bronze medal in the +87kg category weightlifting at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. More power to you, Amma! Wishing you continued success,” Chandrababu Naidu tweeted.
Minister N Lokesh also extended his appreciation saying, “Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance are an inspiration to all of us. Women like you, who overcome challenges and excel in weightlifting, serve as a motivation for future generations. I wish you continued success and greater heights in your career.”
T Satya Jyothi hails from Baba Metta in Vizianagaram and works as a clerk in East Coast Railway. She also won bronze in the 36th National Games held in Gujarat.
Speaking to TNIE, T Satya Jyothi expressed her joy after winning the medal. She attributed her success to the blessings of her mother Yashodamma, who passed away a few years ago and to her father Bhaskarao’s encouragement.